Sauder Manhattan Gate Console Table, Mystic Oak Finish

You can never have too much storage space in your home – right? Add versatile storage options to any room while creating a beautiful focal point that is sure to stand out with this console table from the Manhattan Gate collection. This stunning table features two large open shelves that are ideal for storing an array of different items like your collection of books, organizing bins, board games and so much more. They also make the perfect spot to display home decor items like your array of knick-knacks, decorative plants and photos of your family and friends. Its spacious top surface also makes a great place for displaying decor and a convenient spot to set your phone and wallet after you walk through the door. It is constructed from a strong and lightweight panel along with powder coated metal legs for added durability. It’s finished on all sides for versatile placement throughout your home. Finished in Mystic Oak, this attractive console table is everything your home needs and more.