Manhattan Comfort Liberty TV Stand 42.52 in White and 3D Brown Prints, White/Brown

Designed to hold TVs up to 46 inches, the Liberty Mid-Century Modern TV Stand is the perfect blend of quality craftsmanship, brilliant design and purposeful functionality. With two open shelves and a concealed cubby, there is ample space for electronics, media accessories, board games and more. Freestanding and easy to maneuver, this piece mixes well with any decor. Splayed solid wood legs and artful grooves create a statement in any living room or game room. In white with 3-D brown prints, it looks great with any color scheme.