Manha 3D Rectangle Accent Mirror

Make a statement in your space with the distinctive looks of this geometric wall mirror from interior experts. The mirrored frame takes on a geometric design that uses the angled placements of triangle tiles to catch the light and reflect it around the room. When combined with the large center panel, this mirror takes on a captivating look that can increase the perception of light and depth in the space around you. Hang as part of a feature wall against bold shades or create a sparkle in your home by hanging above a sideboard in neutral décors.