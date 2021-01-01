Prasi Fine Jewelry Mangueira Fatto A Mano Necklace in Yellow Gold, No Size: Ready to ship in 2-3 business days. If you tend to gravitate toward jewelry that’s more daring than dainty, this is your chance to get in on the chain trend. Sleek, handmade links—crafted in Italy from gleaming eighteen-karat yellow gold—don’t just look good; they contour comfortably to the curve of your neck. It’s the type of compliment-catcher you’ll rarely (if ever) take off.18k yellow gold 16.5" in length Made in Italy.