LITTON LANE Brown Mango Wood Modern Buffet with 1-Drawers
A brown modern wooden sideboard that provides you a perfect storage solution and offers a clean and comfortable living space. Used to store dishes, flat ware, table cloths, or centerpieces, this buffet has all the space you need for your dining room pieces. With a wide top it can be an extra place to serve food and display your favorite photos, memorabilia and more. Single door cabinet measures 12” x 12”, double door cabinet measures 22” x 22”.This item comes shipped in one carton. 9” clearance from ground, 1 top drawer measures 11” x 4” x 12”.Cabinet with drawer, cabinets, and cubbies with modern silhouette, natural movement and hues of the wood is left intact for rustic, natural charm, decorative silver metal ring handles add a unique design element. Suitable for indoor use only. Some assembly required. This accent furniture can support up to 100 lbs. Made in India. Modern design.