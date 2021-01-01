From maaji
Maaji Mango Jukey Reversible Long Line Triangle Bikini Top
Advertisement
Please note that due to the unique artistic design of Maaji swimwear, the exact print may vary from piece to piece. Embrace the warm sun rays in the Maaji Mango Jukey Reversible Long Line Triangle Bikini Top. With its reversible design, you can change the top to suit your mood. Deep V-neck. Adjustable shoulder straps. Side lace-up design. Reversible. 79% polyamide, 21% spandex. Hand wash, lay flat to dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.