Mangesh Geometrical Parallelogram Accent Mirror

Add an eye-catching element to your room with our Parallelogram Mirror. The combination with the geometric parallelogram mirrors finish makes this mirror all that you need to turn the modern set perfect for any decor. Suitable for use in most rooms but not approved for bathroom or other damp environment use. Before installing your new mirror, ensure you check that the wall and wall fittings are appropriate for the weight of the mirror. Do not use wire or string to hang this mirror. We recommend two people to install heavy or large mirrors. To clean use always a soft dry cloth. This product has a finishing size of 61 cm or 24''.