Mangas Original Naturales Globo Rug by Gan Rugs - Color: Grey (167342)

The Mangas Original Naturales Globo Rug from Gan Rugs was inspired by the design of hand-knitted sweaters. The texture features hand loomed wool materials that mimic the look and feel of sweaters in the form of a rug. Consists of a unique round shape that can be combined with other Gan Rugs to create a modular floor design. Gan Rugs thrives on re-interpreting traditional motifs into innovative and surprising designs. Focusing on handmade rugs, poufs and pillows, Gan's designs are fresh and inspiring with a touch of the familiar.Gan Rugs, part of the Spanish design company Gandia Blasco founded in 1941, designs fresh home textiles that are modern and bright. Gan collaborates with top designers from around the world and expert weavers in India to create their boundary-breaking designs. By experimenting with new techniques, Gan redesigns traditional motifs into handmade rugs, poufs and pillows with a modern edge. Shape: Oval. Color: Grey.