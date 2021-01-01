From bates footwear
Bates Footwear Maneuver Waterproof Side Zip
The Bates Maneuver Waterproof Side Zip tactical boot offers the long-lasting durability, weatherproof protection, and tough traction you need to keep you steady on your feet hour after hour. Style number: E05508 (Black). Waterproof full grain leather and performance nylon upper. Featuring the Bates OPS10 platform that offers an athletic performance with long-lasting durability. Breathable waterproof membrane keeps out the wet elements while providing a drier, more comfortable foot environment. Waterproof cement construction for easy flexibility and durability. Quantum5 moisture-wicking lining provides a cooler, more comfortable interior feel. Traditional lace-up style with Paracord 550 Mil Spec laces and tonal eyelets for an incredibly secure fit. Inside YKK zipper closure for easy on and off. Removable OrtholiteÂ® X40 High Rebound cushioned insole offers underfoot comfort and excellent support. Soft toe with molded, low-compression PU midsole for added underfoot support and shock absorption. VibramÂ® rubber outsole is oil and slip resistant and has a pronounced lug pattern for reliable traction. Slip-resistant outsole passed the SATRA WTM 144 test. Toe/Heel Drop: 10mm. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 12 oz Shaft: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size 12, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.