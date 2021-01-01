From asstd national brand
Mandom Home Office Collection 4-Shelf Bookcase, One Size , White
Versatile and practical, this standing bookcase is ideal for contemporary home offices and offers 4-open shelves for ample storage space for files and books. With an industrial style design, complete with a decorative silver metal support rod and product item numbers, this bookcase complements numerous color palettes. Place this bookcase in a contemporary home for a rustic flair.Features: Adjustable Height, Quick ShipJoinery: ScrewedManufacturer Warranty: 1 YearTools Required: Allen Wrench (included), Screws (included)Measurements: 14 Depth/Inches, 38 Width/Inches, 64.38 Height/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 80 LbsWeight (lb.): 65 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFinish: EspressoFrame Content: 100% MetalMetal Finish: PaintedTop Material: WoodNumber of Shelves: 4Care: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ModernCountry of Origin: Imported