Queen Mandell Bedspread Set Green - Homthreads

The Mandell Queen quilted bedspread set by Homthreads is inspired by traditional jacquards. Offered in this perfect shade of Green, this design will immediately transform your bedroom. Made with the softest lightweight pre-washed microfiber, this bedspread is made from a microfiber waffle jacquard scroll leaf pattern on the one side, reversing to a solid microfiber in the same color on the other. The Queen Bedspread Set is machine washable and includes the bedspread (102 x 118 in.) and one standard pillow sham (26 x 20 in.) Enjoy this for years to come!