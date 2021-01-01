Manchuria Hand Knotted Wool Wine Rug

This rug is based on antique oriental rug designs, but using a contemporary color palette. The main characteristic of these rugs is the noticeable abrash (color change), a new technique of weaving between two color hues, imparts an antique look. Handwoven in China with a very high knot count and using only the finest wools, the result is the character of an heirloom rug with the resilience of a new one. With a very high knot count of approximately 240 knots per square inch, and using only the finest wools from New Zealand & Mongolia, the result is the character of an heirloom rug with the resilience of a new one.