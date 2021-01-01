From baltique
Baltique Malta Slotted Spatula
Add a splash of cool color to your kitchen with the Baltique™ Malta Collection Slotted Spatula. This eye-catching utensil is masterfully crafted from layers of colored birch wood to create a gorgeously deep color. The Malta Collection features a blend of deep blues inspired by the refreshing waters surrounding the picturesque Mediterranean island. This beautiful slotted spatula is great as both a functional spatula for stirring and flipping food as well as for serving guests. At 12.5 inches long it provides ample length for any cooking application and is safe for use on nonstick coatings! Includes a convenient hanging hole for easy storage and display. To clean, hand wash or wipe with a damp cloth; do not soak or wash in the dishwasher. Pair the slotted spatula with the other utensils in the Malta Collection to brighten up your kitchen! Baltique™ is a colorful line of birch wood utensils created by Totally Bamboo.