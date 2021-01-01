From noble house
Noble House Malta gray 7-Piece Wicker Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set with Silver Cushions
Advertisement
Enjoy outdoor dining and relaxing with the Malta 7-piece outdoor dining table set from the Noble House outdoor furniture assortment. Constructed of beautiful wicker, this table and chair set is durable and comfortable. It will bring your outdoor dining to a whole new level. This design blends well with any garden or backyard arrangements and landscaping. It includes six chairs and one table. The table features polyester and iron construction. It comes easy to assemble with tools and instructions included. Chair dimensions: 23.75 in. D x 24.55 in. W x 32. 60 in. H; seat: 18 in. W x 18 in. D x 16 in. H; arm height: 23.75 in.; table Dimensions: 59.10 in. D x 35.40 in. W x 29.10 in. H.