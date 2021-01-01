Splash Home Malka Shower Caddy Bathroom Hanging Head Two Basket Organizers Plus Dish for Storage Shelves for Shampoo, Conditioner and Soap - CHROME

Have a shower door instead of a shower curtain? Are you looking for a bathroom storage product, with a sleek appearance yet long lasting properties? Don’t you simply hate caddies swinging or sliding out of place? Don’t you want your shower products placed out of the water stream. Splash Home black shower caddy is designed for you and will Keep all your bathroom essentials neatly stored when not in use and within reach right when you need them. Splash Home’s Shower Caddy helps you create storage and convenience in your shower and No installation necessary. The caddy has two deep storage shelves and a soap dish to keep bath essentials within easy reach inside the shower. Additional functionality comes from built-in razor storage and hooks to hang washcloths and poufs, Place your shampoo, shower gel and body wash on the top tier and your shaving cream, soap and body lotion on the other one! Look at them, nice and tidy! Two strong suction cups grip the wall or the shower door for added stability prevents slipping and swaying, Caddy is 24 x 5 x 11 This Splash Home Shower Caddy bring classic American style to your shower space. Perfect for shampoo and conditioner bottles, soaps, razors and other hanging accessories, the shelves are quick draining, keeping your bathroom products dry between each use, this space saving design will instantly organize and simplify your bath or shower area. What are you waiting for? Get yours today and compliment your bathroom right away!