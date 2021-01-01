Lovers + Friends Malin Cardigan in Lavender. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Lovers + Friends Malin Cardigan in Lavender. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 86% rayon 14% nylon. Made in China. Hand wash. Front button closure with cut-out accents. Knit fabric with ribbed neckline. Item not sold as a set. LOVF-WK1003. ACK237 F21. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.