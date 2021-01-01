Advertisement
h:ours Malika Mini Skirt in Neutral. - size XS (also in S, XXS) h:ours Malika Mini Skirt in Neutral. - size XS (also in S, XXS) 100% cotton. Made in USA. Machine wash. Terrycloth lining. Pull-on styling with elastic waistband and drawstring closure. Side slant pockets. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 16.5 in length. HURR-WQ92. ACQ172 U21. h:ours is for sipping cocktails and dancing under the stars, when the hours until sunrise stretch forever and the night belongs to the girls. A purveyor of slinky jersey and body-hugging silhouettes, each piece is made to empower its wearer. After all, isn't confidence the sexiest accessory? From eye-catching cut-outs to strappy asymmetric styling, h:ours pairs sleek looks with the moments you won't want to forget.