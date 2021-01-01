Malibu Wildflower Sprigs 33' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll

A combining the purity of clean lines with simple heritage patterns for inviting modern style that beckons us home. Durable and easy to remove from primed walls, this friendly to hang unpasted nonwoven wallpaper is created with a special blend of synthetic fibers, making it both easy to hang and tear-resistant. With charming delicacy, just-plucked native plants are strewn across a solid background forming a pretty pattern reminiscent of open fields and rolling countryside. This is wildflower sprigs wallpaper. Color: Blue/Green