From bluebella
BLUEBELLA Mali Bra
The Bluebella Mali bra is sensually sheer with strappy modern features to make you feel your sexiest. Complete the stunning look with other pieces from the Mali collection. Part of the SS21 collections. Slimline banding and sheer half mesh cups. Double adjustable straps for the perfect fit. Three rows of two hook-and-eye closures in back. Underwired cups for lift and support. 100% Polyamide. Hand wash cold, lay flat to dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 11 in Chest Measurement: 24 in Sleeve Length: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 32C. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.