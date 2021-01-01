Malaki Glass L-Shape Desk

This L-shaped writing desk accents any corner in your home office or bedroom with chic style and a contemporary silhouette. It's made from a blend of black iron and glass for a mixed-material look, and it's built on an X-shaped frame with flat metal tubing. We love how its reversible desktop has a tempered glass design that's easy to clean and ideal for placing down a laptop or table lamp. Plus, this desk has enough open space underneath to accommodate your chair, a hanging storage container, and even a filing cabinet.