Masterpiece Art Gallery Making Shade I, II by Carol Robinson Beach Coastal Canvas Art Print Set of 2 (16" x 16")

Relive your favorite beach memories with these stunning summer snapshots detailing a variety of colorful umbrellas laden with unique designs and patterns. Capturing the essence of long summer days spent in the sand, sun and surf, these wrapped canvas painting prints are perfect for your beach-themed bathroom or bedroom. Made with superior printing technology, you’re getting a set of high-quality wrapped canvas prints with exceptional detail at an affordable price. Plus, with full bleed printing, there’s no need to worry about framing as your new artwork comes ready to hang.