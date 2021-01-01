From goliath
Goliath Making Faces Family Game - -
Goliath Making Faces Family Game. Pick a card, set the timer, and start sketching... on your face! One player holds the mask up to their face and starts to draw what is on the card! If you can get another player to guess the correct answer you both get to advance on the game board! Do you think you could draw a pirate, a clown or a black eye? Making Faces is a hilarious face-to-face drawing game for the whole family! Includes: 1 Face Mask 1 Game Board 1 Spinner Arrow 1 Timer 1 Erasable Fluorescent Marker 1 Cleaning Cloth 4 Playing Pieces 56 Face Cards Complete Instructions WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD - Small parts. Not for children under 3 years of age.