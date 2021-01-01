Karman Makeup Shape #2 LED Mini Pendant Light - Color: Grey

Advertisement
The classic bulb styled up. Beautify your home with the Makeup Shape #2 LED Mini Pendant from Karman. It's a piece by Matteo Ugolini, a designer bringing imagination and curiosity. Ugolini's design brings him back to the19th century, examining the work of electrical lighting pioneer Joseph Wilson Swan. The pendant says timeless. It descends with a fine cord and a sleek metal feature fashioned after a bulb's fastening base. Its glass shade stands out like a diverse makeup palette in its frosted and shiny look. Warm LED light accentuates the softness and glossiness of the shade for an attractive statement. The light creates an enticing ambiance. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Grey. Finish: Matte Black