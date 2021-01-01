Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Facial Towelettes, Daily Gentle Face Wipes to Remove Oil, Dirt, & 99.3% of Makeup, Safe for Sensitive Eyes, Alcohol Free Wipes in Resealable Pack, 21 ct (Pack of 3)

63-count package of Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Facial Towelettes cleanse and freshen skin every day in one simple step These pre-moistened face wipes are tough enough to remove dirt, oil and 99.3 percent of makeup, even waterproof mascara with no rinsing required These facial cleansing wipes are soft, comfortable and gentle on sensitive skin and eyes while also being safe for contact lens wearers With convenient resealable packaging, the disposable towelettes are convenient and easy to travel with, anywhere you go Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes are ophthalmologist, dermatologist, and allergy-tested with an alcohol free formula that won't leave any residue behind