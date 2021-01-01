From make-up studio

Make Up Studio Professional Amsterdam Brow Stencil, Arched

$4.00
In stock
Description

GROOM THE BROWS. These strong-hold grooming stencil keeps the eyebrows looking beautifully done and in place all day long BRING ULTIMATE DEFINITION TO THE EYEBROWS. Boast your best feature with this brow-enhancing stencil. You'll instantly see how they stand out DEFINE THE BROWS SEAMLESSLY. The precise shape of this eyebrow stencil helps you expertly glides color onto the brow for a perfect application every time GET SALON RESULTS. This eyebrow stencil helps you achieve salon-quality results at home on your eyebrow FOUNDED IN AMSTERDAM. The innovative and high-quality beauty range offers over 1,600 products for makeup enthusiasts of every age, gender, and nationality

