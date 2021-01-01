Make-Up Remover For Eyes & Lips Bi-Phasic (For All Skin Types, Evven Sensitive) - 100ml/3.3oz

Effectively removes impurities amp; waterproof makeup from the eyes amp; lips Powered by Organic Immortelle essential oil, rich in active ingredients for anti-oxidant amp; anti-aging benefits Improves skin's ability to fight the effects of environmental aggressions Formulated with organic calendula for soothing properties Leaves skin perfectly clean amp; comfortable Perfect for all skin types, even sensitive one Non-comedogenic, tolerance tested under dermatological amp; ophthalmological supervision