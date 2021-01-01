From makari de suisse
Makari De Suisse Makari Blue Crystal Skin Reviving Body Lotion
Advertisement
Makari Blue Crystal Skin Reviving Body Lotion What It Is Makari Blue Crystal Skin Reviving Body Lotion revitalizes the look of skin and contains vitamins, antioxidants, botanicals and other key ingredients. What You Get 16.8 oz. Blue Crystal Skin Reviving Body Lotion What It Does This creamy moisturizing lotion leaves your skin softer, silkier and younger-looking Contains sodium hydroxide, which has been known to help moisturize skin Contains moisturizers to help temporarily improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles Contains antioxidants that may help fight against free radical aggressors