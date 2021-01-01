From patrick ta
PATRICK TA Major Brow Shaping Wax, One Size , Multiple Colors
What it is: An innovative defining wax that will maximize the shape of your brows.Highlighted Ingredients: - Growth Peptides: Support healthy new growth.- Glycerine and Olive Oil: Condition, soften, and protect the brows and skin.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: Strong yet flexible, a few upward strokes of this formula tames and sets even the most stubborn brows into a perfectly pushed-up, feathered, and full look. Suggested Usage:-Activate the formula with a drop of setting mist or water. -Brush a spoolie or a firm brush into the pan to pick up a small amount of wax.-Brush through clean brows in an upward, outward motion. -Shape as desired.-Size:0.17 oz/ 5 gIngredients: -Growth Peptides: Support healthy new growth.-Glycerine and Olive Oil: Condition, soften, and protect the brows and skin. Glycerin, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Stearate, Sodium Oleate, Sorbitol, Sodium Laurate, Sodium Myristate, Sodium Chloride, Stearic Acid, Lauric Acid, Pentasodium Pentetate, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, May Contain +/-: Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499).