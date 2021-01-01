Give your pet 360 degrees of comfort with Majestic Pet Products Bagel Dog Beds. Designed for both comfort and style, the bolster and cushion are made of a durable Poly/Cotton and stuffed with premium high loft Polyester fiber fill. The Bolster on the bed allow for dogs to rest their head and to help straighten their spines. The base of the bed is made of a heavy duty, water resistant 300/600 Denier to prevent the bed from sliding and to keep it safe from any spills or accidents. Our bagel beds are easy to clean, just place the entire bed in the washer on gentle cycle and air dry. 40-inch and 52-inch beds feature a removable zippered slipcover for easy care. Make the mat unique by adding your pet's name. Features: Personalization Water Resistant 300/600 Denier Base Includes: 1 Dog Bed Color: Available in Black, Red, Blue, Green, Burgundy, Khaki, or Gray Environment: Indoors Material: Outside Material: Poly-Cotton; Filling: Polyester; Base: Water resistant denier Care Instructions: Small/Medium Size (Place the entire bed into open-drum washing machines and wash on cool/cold cycle. Do not use washing machines with agitators. Tumble dry on low heat or air dry); Large/Extra Large Size (Machine washable slipcover gentle cycle with similar colors in cold water. Tumble dry on low heat or air dry. Spot clean insert. Do not wash insert). Caution: Do not use washing machines with agitators. Available Sizes: 24 in x 18 in x 7 in; Product Weight: 4 lb; For dogs 10-25 lb 32 in x 18 in x 8 in; Product Weight: 7 lb; For dogs 25-45 lb 40 in x 29 in x 9 in; Product Weight: 9 lb; For dogs 45-70 lb 52 in x 36 in x 14 in; Product Weight: 12 lb; For dogs 70-110 lb Majestic Pet Personalized Bagel Dog Bed in Khaki, Size: 24"L x 18"W x 7"H | Polyester | PetSmart