Mainstays Frame Border Rustic Area Rug, Teal, 5' x 7'
The New Mainstays Pattern Frame Border Causal Area Rug or Runner Collection adds a new texture to your decor that is sure to impress. The classic frame design gives any room a timeless appeal that will add warmth and color to your space whether it's traditional or modern. Quality crafted of 100-percent olefin pile these rugs are stain and fade resistant, perfect for high traffic areas. This rug collection is ideal for living room, bedroom, kitchen, hallway, or even home office space. These rugs feature easy care, accent and runner sizes are machine washable and area sizes are spot clean only. All of the rug sizes are constructed with skid-resistant latex backing to help keep the rug in place. Sizes available include 1'8"x2'10"" and 2'6"x3'10"" accent rug sizes, 1'9"x5'0"' and 2'x6'’ runners, and 5'x7'' and 7'x10'' area rugs. Offered in 5 different color options, this high-quality, updated Mainstays Frame Border Tufted Rug Collection will add a stylish finish to any decor.