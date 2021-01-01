From modway
Modway Maine Aluminum Outdoor Patio 28" Dining Table in White Light Gray
PATIO REFRESH - Update your backyard or porch with inviting modern patio dining furniture. Effortlessly accommodate the needs of your guests while creating the perfect outdoor patio dining setting CONTEMPORARY STYLE - Renewing decks, backyards and poolsides, this collection boasts clean lines and a sleek profile. Light gray polywood slats create the ideal tabletop for dining and entertaining WEATHER-RESISTANT - With a modern-inspired design, this outdoor patio dining table features a wood grain top and a powder-coated aluminum frame that is water and UV resistant for years of outdoor use OUTDOOR DINING - Enjoy dinner under the stars or a sunny lunch on the patio with this outdoor dining table. Accommodating up to four chairs, the 27" patio table is designed to entertain in style PATIO DINING TABLE MEASUREMENTS - Perfect for the backyard or poolside, the Maine Collection is great for entertaining or quiet relaxation. Includes foot pads. Dimensions: 27.5"L x 27.5"W x 28.5"H