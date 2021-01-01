From 17 stories
Mailelani Teal Area Rug
Advertisement
Looks aside, area rugs help absorb and decrease noise as they soften the step of hardwood and tile flooring. Stylish too, this rug’s washed-out look gives it the appeal of time passed, while the faded medallion motif brings a hint of Persian influence to your space. Made in Turkey, it’s crafted from polyester fibers with a low 0.2'' pile height that makes it perfect for everyday wear and tears. For care, vacuum regularly, avoid continuous exposure to sunlight, use rug protectors under heavy furniture, clip loose ends with scissors, blot spills immediately with a clean clock, and turn occasionally. A rug pad is recommended. Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 6'