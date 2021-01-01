Baxton Studio Maila Mid-Century Modern Transitional Walnut Brown Finished Wood Dining Table

Seats up to four (4)|Constructed from rubberwood and engineered wood|Walnut brown finish |Rectangular tabletop|Angled legs|Assembly required|Made in Malaysia|.Arrange your dining room around the charming design of the Maila dining table. Made in Malaysia, the Maila is constructed from sturdy wood showcasing a warm, walnut brown finish. With its crisp, rectangular shape, the Maila is designed to comfortably seat four. Requiring assembly, the tabletop is supported by slim, angled legs that lend stable support and add a touch of mid-century style. Utilizing a streamlined yet broad design, the Maila dining table is an exceptional addition to the modern home.