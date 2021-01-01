From urban outfitters
Maia Dining Table
Gather all your pals around this round dining table with a vintage-meets-modern look. Standout minimalism sees a wooden tabletop supported by a sculptural, heavy pedestal base. Two people recommended for assembly. Content + Care. Assembly required instructions and hardware included MDF, birch wood veneer, concrete Wipe clean Imported Size. Dimensions: 40"dia x 30.5"h Leg height: 30.32" Weight: 122.36 lbs Ships in 2 packages Shipping package 1 dimensions: 45.28"l x 45.28"w x 3.94"h Shipping package 1 weight: 48.17 lbs Shipping package 2 dimensions: 20.08"l x 20.08"w x 33.46"h Shipping package 2 weight: 74.19 lbs