From balta rugs
Balta Rugs Mahsa Distressed Medallion Area Rug
SOFT MEDIUM PILE RUG: This rug provides the look of high pile rug but the strong construction of a low pile rug. This versatile rug provides comfort and a luxurious touch and feel. It's density and medium pile height make it easy to clean. RUG PAD RECOMMENDATION: Add extra comfort and safety with a rug pad. It will prevent movement and slippage, extend the life of a rug, & protect your floors. Rug pad is intended for indoor use only. STYLISH DESIGN: These opulent, smooth, medium pile rugs are densely woven and present an outstanding 'handmade' appeal. By offering a palette of soft, warm neutrals with pops of colour and carved details, this collection adds a modern, elegant charm to any room. Employing a combination of our 100% polypropylene straight and frieze yarn, these rugs offer a soft beauty that is also stain resistant. EASY TO CLEAN: To preserve your rugs, we recommend vacuuming 1x a week. Use a vacuum with rotating soft brushes (not advised for high pile shaggy carpet). Slight dirty marks and stains can best be removed with a carpet cleaning product. TRUSTED BRAND: Balta Home is a well-known Belgian producer of mechanically woven rugs. A Belgian and international creation and development team continuously works on new market-oriented collections, designs and colors to meet the requirements of each customer.