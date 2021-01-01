From salty crew
Salty Crew Mahi Mount Retro Trucker
Find refuge in the sea with the clean style and breathable wear of the Salty Crew Mahi Mount Retro trucker hat! Snapback cap in a sturdy poly-cotton design with a mid-profile fit. Five-panel construction with a curved brim. Embroidered logo patch adorns front. Mesh backing for breathable wear. Adjustable snapback for a custom fit with a logo tab at the back. 65% polyester, 35% cotton. Spot clean. Imported. Measurements: Circumference: 8 in Brim: 2 4 5 in