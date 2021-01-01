From regency
Regency Magons 66 in. Mahogany Desk Shell, Brown
Magons desk shells are the framework for a complete office. Customize with pedestals, returns, bridges or other storage options. This 66-inch long desk is a great choice for professional and home offices alike. Two wire management grommets keep cables clear of the work areas. Finished in a classic Mahogany laminate, this desk shell coordinates with other Magons furniture. Adjustable glides on the bottom of the base keep the desktop level and are easy to adjust. The Magons collection is constructed of a 1-inch thick thermal fused melamine laminate with a 3-millimeter commercial grade matching PVC edge. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant. Magons casegoods are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty.