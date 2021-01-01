From tucker murphy pet
43" Magnuson Palamos Cat Tree
This Cat Tree provides a dedicated place for your furry feline friends to rest and play. It blends easily with any home decor. This Cat Tree is made from manufactured wood, which ensures strength and durability. It is available in multiple finishes for you to choose from. It has a beige color, which suits most color schemes. This cat tree has a four-tiered design with three large platforms to accommodate two cats. It features five sisal posts that give the perfect outlet for your cat's daily claw sharpening. Sisal’s natural fibers withstand constant scratching, making this cat tree a welcome addition to your home. It has a condo, which provides a cozy retreat for your cats. It features a delightful paw print design, which adds visual appeal. This cat tree is non-toxic, making it safe for use by you and your family. This cat tree fits snugly into any corner of the room, taking up minimal space. It is a wonderful piece of cat furniture and is ideal for small homes. It is a great combination of form and function. You can keep this cat tree clean by wiping it with a damp cloth. This manufacturer is a creator of high-quality products that are tested by in-house experts. Color: Beige