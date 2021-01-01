Cosabella Magnolia Longline Underwire Bra in White. - size 36B (also in 32B, 32C, 32D, 34B, 34C, 34D, 36C) Cosabella Magnolia Longline Underwire Bra in White. - size 36B (also in 32B, 32C, 32D, 34B, 34C, 34D, 36C) Lace: 100% polyamideSelf: 85% polyamide 15% elastaneCombo: 86% poly 14% elastane. Hand wash cold. Lace and mesh fabric. Underwire cups and boned bodice. Adjustable shoulder straps. Back hook and eye closure. Made in Italy. COSA-WI483. MAGNO1161. Pamper yourself lately? Well not lately enough and not nearly enough pampering. Sometimes we just need to get away from the day-to-day dreariness and jump into something . . . More stimulating. Enter Cosabella, fine Italian lace meets sexy body hugging fits. Cosabella is the lingerie of choice for the discriminating fashionista.