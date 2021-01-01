From huppe
Magnolia Extension Dining Table by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones (5089EC-549-321)
Create the perfect atmosphere for sharing a meal or cocktail or two with the Magnolia Dining Room Collection. At the center of this collection are the beautifully crafted dining tables, including the Magnolia Extension Dining Table. This dining table caters to a variety of dinner party sizes and is easily extendable to accommodate your seating needs. MAGNOLIA Extension Dining Table showcases the beauty of black American walnut, known for its striking lighter lines of grain in the wood. The smooth, rectangular table top is supported by unique table legs that are cut at an angle and angled inward, toward the center of the dining table, which adds visual interest and help set the stage for an exceptional dining experience. Available in your choice of wood base finish and table top finish. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Cream Lacquer