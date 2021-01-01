From huppe
Magnolia Dining Table with Lacquered Glass Top by Huppe - Color: Grey - Finish: Wood tones - (5088C-519-383)
Create the perfect atmosphere for sharing a meal or cocktail with the MAGNOLIA Dining Room Collection. At the center of this collection are the beautifully crafted dining tables, including the Magnolia Dining Table with Lacquered Glass Top. This dining table showcases the beauty of black American walnut, known for its striking lighter lines of grain in the wood. Atop the wood surface is an elegant lacquered glass table top which blends seamlessly with any modern dining room. The smooth, rectangular table top is supported by unique table legs. The legs are cut at an angle and angled inward, toward the center of the dining table, which add visual interest and help set the stage for an exceptional dining experience. Available in your choice of wood finish, table size, and lacquer glass color. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.