Captivating and sophisticated, this floral outdoor oversized chaise lounge cushion will modernize any outdoor or indoor living space. Bold white blooms are a striking contrast against the black ground. The pattern is printed on outdoor fade-resistant polyester fabric that has a slub texture for added dimension. Additional features of this outdoor oversized chaise lounge cushion include 14-inch ties to secure the cushion to your furniture, square corners and recycled polyester fill with a sewn seam closure. Pillow Perfect Magnolia Black Chaise Lounge Cushion 80x23x3 Graphic Print Black Square Throw Pillow Polyester | 692111