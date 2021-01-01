Homeries Magnetic One Compartment Pen & Pencil Holder (Pack of 3) – Mesh Pen & Marker Storage Basket for Refrigerator, Office, Desk, Home, Locker, Whiteboard – Extra Strong Magnets

MAGNETIC PEN HOLDERS- These magnetic pencil holders are ideal refrigerator accessories as they’re both stylish and practical. The classic black wire mesh design ensures that the holders will go along with all your interior décor and provide storage without being an eyesore.SET OF 3- These Homeries magnetic pen holders come in a 3-pack so that you can easily store all your essentials in them. Each pen holder comes with three strong magnets on the back to ensure that the pen holder does not slip or fall off the refrigerator.DURABLE CONSTRUCTION- These magnetic marker holders have been made using high-quality iron mesh and strong magnets. They are very durable and would be very difficult to deform or bend, ensuring that they will last you for a very long time.VERSATILE HOLDERS- These versatile black magnetic pen holders are ideal for attaching to your refrigerator and can be used to hold kitchen essentials and as well as other miscellaneous kitchen objects. They can also be used to attach to your kid’s locker for easy storage.SPACE ORGANIZATION- These mesh magnetic pencil holders are ideal for saving space on your refrigerator and can even be used as freestanding pen holders on your desk. They provide you with plenty of space to store small objects and help keep your desks clean and organized. Are you looking for a no-fuss storage organization accessory? Need a way to store your stationery and kitchen utensils in one convenient location? Do your children need a way to organize their lockers?These magnetic pen holders for refrigerators are ideal for you then!These refrigerator pen holders are like little baskets where you can easily store all your stationery and other small items. They are made from high-quality iron mesh which is not easy to bend or break, thus making sure that this product will last you for a very long time. Plus, each holder comes with three magnets attached on the back to ensure proper sturdiness.You can use these pen holders in the kitchen to store not just the obvious stationery, but also cutlery and other miscellaneous kitchen utensils that are frequently used. This set of 3 magnetic baskets for refrigerator will help you organize not just your kitchen, but also your desk as they can be used as regular freestanding pencil holders! Additionally, they can also be used in school lockers by your children to manage their space better.These locker magnetic pencil holders are a stylish and effective way of cutting out unnecessary clutter on your desk and give everyone the illusion that everything has its proper place. We are sure that using this set of magnetic organizers for refrigerators will make everyone envious of your tidiness and space management skills.Features:Magnetic pen, pencil, marker holdersPack of 3Three magnets on each holderBlack iron mesh designRefrigerator magnetsCan be used as regular pen holdersCan be used in school lockersStorage space for kitchen utensilsDurable constructionOne compartmentPackage Includes:3 x Rectangle One Compartment Magnetic Pen Holders