Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set Stainless Steel Stackable Dual Sided Nesting Teaspoons Tablespoons For Measuring Dry And Liquid Ingredients Set Of 8
Stackable Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set of 8 Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon with leveler, Fits in Spice Jar, Flat Dual Sided teaspoon for Measuring Dry and Liquid Ingredients:1.magnetic measuring spoons set of 8 (7 measuring spoons with 1 leveler) is made of stainless steel metal for measuring culinary spices, baked goods, cooking liquids more.2.Double head design, can accurately measure liquids, powders, and even solids. Central magnet design for easy storage.And if you have a recipe that calls for the same amount of a dry and a wet ingredient, you can use each end of the spoon.Measure Accurately, Easy Use and Storage, Perfect for Cooking.7 measuring spoons with a leveler. Different size: 1/8 tsp (0.62 ML), 1/4 tsp (1.25 ML), 1/2 tsp (2.5 ML), 3/4 tsp (3.75 ML), 1 tsp (5 ML), 1/2 Tbsp (7.5 ML), 1 Tbsp (15 ML) plus Leveler.Double-Sided stainless steel measuring spoons dual sided For Liquid & Dry,there is a huge variety of sizes to option ,make cooking more easier. Color: Black