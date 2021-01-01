Magnetic Levitation Floating World Map Globe With C Shape Base, Best Business Men Gift, Floating Globe With LED Lights, Fathers Students Teacher Birth

This is a perfect desk decoration for home and office, and this is an awesome high tech gadget that people of all ages will enjoy.This high tech gadget also comes with a LED light feature that makes it look very cool when turned on in the dark.There are 3 led beads in the Side of C so that it could beatiful when the light working.THE MAGNETIC GLOBE Floats stability, can work steadily for 24 hours*365 days!No noise, here you can enjoy quiet office and lifThis is also a very good business gift and holiday gift, you can give it to your boss on holidays, in the commercial office, it can play a very good role. On major holidays such as Christmas, you can also give children, a small globe that will inspire children's fantasy of the world.The globe itself is expertly crafted of plastic, and the base and matching meridian are metal.