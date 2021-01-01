Sink back in comfort and warmth with the Magna 4pc Fire Seating Set. Whether you’re planning your next party al fresco or just ready to unwind, this outdoor furniture set will keep you feeling inspired. Featuring a loveseat and two club chairs in a modern, slim profile, this set can be configured anyway to fit your unique space. Made with galvanized steel frames, weather-resistant polyethylene wicker, and comfortable Olefin-fabric cushions, this set will warm you for seasons to come. Sego Lily Magna 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Sego Lily Cushion(s) Included | SL-SS4FT-12-BLK-K