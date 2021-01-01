From zingz & thingz
Get the 4" Magical Twin Fairies Candle Oil Warmer at Michaels. com. The oil warmer is made from resin and glass that provides gorgeous sculptural details and an encompassing aroma. Design a peaceful and aromatic ambience by warming and diffusing the essential oils of your choice. The oil warmer is made from resin and glass that provides gorgeous sculptural details and an encompassing aroma. Design a peaceful and aromatic ambience by warming and diffusing the essential oils of your choice. Simply pour your favorite scented oil into the top and light a candle underneath to create a tranquil and perfumed environment. Clean with soap and water to remove remaining fragrance oils and candle residue before next use. Perfect as a gift to use during meditation, yoga, or to simply make your home smell amazing. It works with practically any essential oil so feel free to create your own unique scents. Details: Multicolor 7" x 4.6" x 4" Polyresin and glass For indoor or covered outdoor use | 4" Magical Twin Fairies Candle Oil Warmer By Zingz & Thingz | Michaels®