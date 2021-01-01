Modern Forms Magic LED Multi-Light Pendant Light - Color: Silver - Size: 3 light

Illuminate your interiors with the Magic LED Small Multi-Light Pendant by Modern Forms. Simple in design, a round stepped canopy drops small cylindrical housings from thin cables, each one holding in dimmable LED lamping set underneath rods of Piastra crystal suspended from above at varying heights. The textured cylindrical shape of each individual rod drinks in light from above, coming to life bright as veins course down through the glass body. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel