Mellow Maggie Metal Platform Bed with Upholstered Cushion Headboard, Steel Slats, Navy, King

MAGGIE by Mellow. Modern design made with metal frame and fabric headboard. Comfortable cushion headboard filled with 5 inches of high-density foam. 100% steel structure with rounded legs and corners for safety. Fit2Lock steel slats with noise-free velvet padding along the center bar. 10" under bed clearance for storage. Easy assembly with no other tools needed. CertiPUR-US® certified foam, OEKO-TEX® certified fabric. Product Dimensions: Full 82.7" L x 55.7" W x 12" H; Queen 87.7" L x 61.7" W x 12" H; King 87.7" L x 77.7" W x 12" H