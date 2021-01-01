Maggia Chandelier by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Polished Nickel - (E2M1953317)

Advertisement
The Maggia Chandelier by Huxe is a truly stellar addition to open spaces. A clean-surfaced circular canopy secures the fixture to the ceiling before dropping a slim stem downward to a round hub. This simple structure holds out short steel stems terminating in concave disc housings and candelabra-style lamping, each one surrounded by a glass globe shade to mellow direct brightness. Finally, each shade is ringed with a vertically held loop of smooth metal, adding the depth of a miniature planetary orbit around the shades spherical sun. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel